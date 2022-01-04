 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County Public Schools reports over 9,800 new COVID cases as students return to class

Photo: Pixabay


Students went back to school in the district on Tuesday for the first time in the new year.

As of Tuesday, there are some 9,805 cases of COVID-19 that have been reported in Orange County Public Schools. 

Those numbers include cases reported over the long winter break. 

The majority of the cases, about 8,002, were identified in K-12 students in the district, while about 1,758 employees including teachers are sick with the virus. 

The previous day on Jan. 2nd, only 28 cases had been confirmed, all in students. 

Photo: Orange County Public Schools

The district announced Monday that all adults must wear facial coverings on campus, but students are only strongly recommended to mask up. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis has strengthened his stance on banning face mask mandates in schools and workplaces after the special legislative session.

Other districts throughout the state including Miami Public Schools have followed suit, requiring all adults to mask up. 

While some private schools including in the Archdiocese of Miami will require face masks of students as well. 


