Orange County public schools reopen Tuesday, except Riverdale Elementary

Orange County Superintendent of Schools Maria Vazquez speaks at a press conference on Monday. Photo: Orange County via Facebook


Students  at Orlando’s Riverdale Elementary School will not be returning to classes Tuesday like the rest of Orange County’s public school students.

They will be going to a new temporary home at East River High starting Thursday instead, after Riverdale was flooded by waters from Hurricane Ian.

Superintendent Maria Vazquez says damage to the school is, quote, “quite extensive.”

Many of the items that were not on the floor will be salvageable, and we’re looking forward to Riverdale returning in the near future,” she said at a press conference on Monday.

The district plans an open house for Riverdale families at East River High from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“We strongly encourage parents of walkers and bike riders to take the opportunity to check their child’s route to school,” Vazquez added in Facebook post. “All bus stops have been evaluated and are in good shape but please be patient as some of our buses may be delayed due to possible issues on the road.”

All Osceola County public schools will reopen Tuesday. Volusia County schools are set to open on Wednesday.


