Orange County Public Schools Offers 3,500 Dollar One-Time Bonus to Cafeteria Workers

Orange County Public Schools is trying to staff up cafeterias throughout the district by offering a one-time bonus to workers hired before the first of the year.

Join our Food & Nutrition Services team and you could be eligible for a sign-on bonus of up to $3,500! Job Fairs: Sept. 8-10, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at 8101 Benrus St., Orlando, FL 32827 pic.twitter.com/qg7Zl7iqEk — ocpsnews (@OCPSnews) September 6, 2021

Cafeteria workers will be offered a $3,500 dollar one-time bonus if they’re hired on or before October 8th, and a $1,000 dollar bonus if they sign on before December 31st.

The district will hold a three day hiring event for Food and Nutrition Services workers from Wednesday September 8th to Friday September 10th.

In a statement, Senior Director of FNS Lora Gilbert says, “We’re looking for candidates who love working with children and want to have an impact in their lives.”

Offers will be made to about 150 qualified candidates.

Registration is not required to participate in the job fair at the Food and Nutrition Services building in downtown Orlando from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.