Central Florida News


Orange County Public Schools Offers 3,500 Dollar One-Time Bonus to Cafeteria Workers

by (WMFE)

Photo: MD Duran


Orange County Public Schools is trying to staff up cafeterias throughout the district by offering a one-time bonus to workers hired before the first of the year. 

Cafeteria workers will be offered a $3,500 dollar one-time bonus if they’re hired on or before October 8th, and a $1,000 dollar bonus if they sign on before December 31st.

The district will hold a three day hiring event for Food and Nutrition Services workers from Wednesday September 8th to Friday September 10th. 

In a statement, Senior Director of FNS Lora Gilbert says, “We’re looking for candidates who love working with children and want to have an impact in their lives.”

Offers will be made to about 150 qualified candidates. 

Registration is not required to participate in the job fair at the Food and Nutrition Services building in downtown Orlando from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

