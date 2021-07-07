 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Public Schools Is Looking to Hire 100 Bus Drivers, 10 Mechanics at A Job Fair on Monday

Photo: Austin Pacheco


Orange County Public Schools is holding a career fair next week to fill some 110 vacant bus driver and diesel mechanic positions at the schools.

Applicants should pre-register to attend the career fair on Monday July 12 at the Pine Hills Bus Depot. 

OCPS employees at the fair will help candidates fill out an application, schedule virtual interviews, and walk them through the training and hiring process.

100 bus driver positions at all six locations throughout the district as well as 10 diesel mechanic jobs at the Lake Nona, Pine Hills and Hanging Moss garages are available. 

Benefits for these positions include paid bus driver training, retirement plans through the Florida Retirement System, and employee health insurance. 

Mechanics must have a high school diploma or GED, but these credentials are only preferred for bus drivers.

Candidates can fill out an electronic application online ahead of the fair at ocps.net. 

For more information, check out the flyer here.


