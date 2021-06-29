 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County Public Schools’ Food & Nutrition Services Holds Job Fair on Wednesday

by (WMFE)

Photo: Markus Winkler


Orange County Public Schools’ Food & Nutrition Services is looking to hire more than 200 employees ahead of the new school year. 

These workers help provide thousands of fresh, healthy breakfasts and lunches to students throughout the semester.

The jobs range from entry level to management positions. 

Anyone interested in applying can meet with FNS hiring staff at a job fair Wednesday from 11 am to 3 pm at the Church of Ascension in Orlando. 

Candidates can also check out the job descriptions online here.

A second OCPS hiring fair has been planned for July.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

