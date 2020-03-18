 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Public Schools Get Ready For Remote Learning

by (WMFE)

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage:

Orange County Public Schools are preparing for an unprecedented period of remote learning. 

That’s after state officials ordered schools across Florida to close at least until April 15th to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Orange County Superintendent Barbara Jenkins sent a message to staff that said, in her words, “Our education system as we knew it simply does not exist today.”

Beginning March 30th schools are expected to go back to educating students — remotely — and are expected to do this without any additional resources. 

In Orange County staff will return to work Monday to work out logistics. The plan includes learning packets that can accomodate families with no internet connection. 

In the meantime, custodial workers are sanitizing schools to ensure they are safe for staff. Free meals will be offered at 50 schools, in the car loop of each school. 

The school district also is researching child care possibilities. 


