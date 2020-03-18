Orange County Public Schools Get Ready For Remote Learning

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Orange County Public Schools are preparing for an unprecedented period of remote learning.

That’s after state officials ordered schools across Florida to close at least until April 15th to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Orange County Superintendent Barbara Jenkins sent a message to staff that said, in her words, “Our education system as we knew it simply does not exist today.”

Beginning March 30th schools are expected to go back to educating students — remotely — and are expected to do this without any additional resources.

In Orange County staff will return to work Monday to work out logistics. The plan includes learning packets that can accomodate families with no internet connection.

In the meantime, custodial workers are sanitizing schools to ensure they are safe for staff. Free meals will be offered at 50 schools, in the car loop of each school.

The school district also is researching child care possibilities.