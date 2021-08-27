 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Public Schools’ Face Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect Monday. Here’s What You Need To Know.

by (WMFE)

Photo: Manny Becerra


All Orange County Public School students must wear a face mask to school starting Monday, August 30th, unless they have a medical exemption. The mask mandate for K-12 students will remain in effect through October 30th.

Students must wear a commercially produced, disposable or cloth mask that covers both their nose and mouth in school buildings and on buses.

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says face shields may be worn in conjunction with a face mask, but not in lieu of a facial covering.

“Neck gaiters, neck buffs, or masks made out of largely porous material are not permitted.”

Jenkins says children with valid medical exemptions must bring a note from their doctor to their homeroom or first hour teacher on Monday in order to be excused.

“A face mask will not be required for students who provide a note from a medical doctor, nurse practitioner or physician assistant requesting a medical exemption.”

All staff including teachers will continue to wear face masks.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP