 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Health Director Dr. Raul Pino: No Secondary Transmission, No Severe Coronavirus Cases in County Students Yet

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Green Chameleon

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Orange County schools have been open for face-to-face instruction since August 21.

Orange County Health Director Raul Pino said there hasn’t been any secondary transmission of coronavirus in public schools. 

Pino said the first case in the county at a private school in Winter Garden could have been secondary transmission but he said it was too close to call. 

He said case numbers continue to be low with no severe cases in students.

“But as far as I know there have not been any grave illnesses in students. Has anyone been hospitalized as far as we know? No, but we will not know all the cases.”

Pino said there are more students and staff quarantined rather than isolated which also suggests health precautions at schools are working.

The district is still working to get technology like laptops to some students. 

Spokesperson Scott Howat said that’s because it’s hard to get parts to repair broken laptops and there’s a shortage of new ones.

“What we’re really wanting is families that can do LaunchED from home with a personal computer or family computer and their student has a district-issued device, to turn that device into the school so they can redeploy that device to a family such as this who may not have a personal device at home.”

Howat said families should contact their individual school if they’re having problems with technology.

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP