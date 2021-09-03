Orange County Public Schools COVID-19 Testing Sites Close for Holiday Weekend

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
COVID-19 testing is not available at Orange County Public Schools again until Tuesday because of the holiday weekend.


COVID-19 testing at seven Orange County Public School sites will resume on Tuesday, September 7 at Avalon Elementary.

Orange County Department of Health teams staff the rotating daily clinics seven days a week from 4 to 8 on weekdays and 10 to 4 on weekends.

Testing on weekdays is reserved for OCPS teachers, students and parents, while the sites open up to the broader community on weekends.

Anyone getting tested must present a valid ID and children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Ahead of the school holiday, there were more than 4,200 confirmed COVID cases in the district. Over 1,200 students and staff were actively quarantined.

Here are other sites in the county where families can get tested. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

