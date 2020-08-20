 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Department of Health Will Open Testing Site Devoted to Local Public Schools on Monday

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Jessica Lewis

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The Orange County Department of Health is working on getting more rapid testing for students ahead of brick-and-mortar schools reopening on Friday.

The rapid coronavirus tests which average about 41 dollars a kit will be from the same vendor who supplies the NBA bubble. 

Orange County Health Department Epidemiology Program Manager Alvina Chu, said in addition, a testing site for schools will open at an undisclosed location on Monday.

“And so this would be for when we get reported cases from schools and there might need to be quarantine or there might need to be some type of screening. We will work with the Orange County Public Schools.”

The health department has about 10,000 rapid tests currently on hand in case of a school outbreak. 

OCPS Board Chair Teresa Jacobs called on more testing to keep students and staff safe from COVID-19 at a press conference yesterday. 

Jacobs said a lack of testing isn’t just an Orange County or a Florida problem, it’s a national problem.

“But, we need to have our fair share here for our children, for our teachers and for all of their families who are affected by this.”

In-person instruction begins tomorrow with mandatory face masks, social distancing and increased cleaning of buses and classrooms.

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clip at the top of the page. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP