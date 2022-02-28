 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Public School teachers, staff don’t have to mask up anymore in the classroom

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Orange County Public School teachers and staff don’t have to wear face masks starting Monday. The change comes as the CDC has also dialed back its recommendations about facial coverings.

Face masks are now optional for all adults working at and visiting Orange County Public Schools. That includes teachers, subs, bus drivers and parent volunteers. 

The district says the change was made to reflect declining COVID-19 cases in the area. 

In a statement on Twitter, school officials still recommend that, “anyone exhibiting illness or symptoms of COVID-19 should remain home.” 

The CDC on Friday changed its recommendations for mask wearing. Those new rules say that people can take masks off indoors, including in schools, in states with low to moderate risk of transmission. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.

