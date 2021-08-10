Orange County Public School Students Return to Class with COVID-19 Health Protocols in Place

Orange County Public Schools are now back in session. And despite not being able to put universal masking orders in place, most students and all staff are wearing face masks across the district. At Hungerford Elementary School in Eatonville, parents were reminded of a few key safety tips.

Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says all adults including teachers must wear face masks along with students whose parents don’t opt-out of a new policy.

“The board and I respect every parent’s right to choose.”

Jenkins says OCPS will respect whatever decision a family makes regarding masks. Plus, she says there’s a strict anti-bullying policy in place when it comes to COVID-19-related harassment.

“And we’ve made sure schools understand no matter what an individual student’s choice is or their parent’s choice is that they will be treated with respect.”

Jenkins says schools will continue to be deep-cleaned throughout the day and social distancing will be practiced when possible.

She says students should stay home if they have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees, symptoms of COVID-19, or have tested positive for the virus.