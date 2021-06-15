Orange County Public School Students Can Get Free Lunches at Area Libraries Over Summer Vacation

Orange County Public School students can now get free lunches over the summer holidays at their local library.

The grab-and-go meals will be available for pickup at mobile food trucks parked outside six Orange County Library System branches in the area from June 1 through July 30.

Children 18 years of age and younger can pick up the premade lunches Monday through Friday during the week.

Sites will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

All lunches must be eaten off site due to COVID-19 health protocols. Food is free to all kids and no application is needed to qualify for the summer food program.

The lunches are provided through the USDA’s Summer BreakSpot program.

Participating libraries include: