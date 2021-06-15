 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Public School Students Can Get Free Lunches at Area Libraries Over Summer Vacation

by (WMFE)

Photo: Mae Mu


Orange County Public School students can now get free lunches over the summer holidays at their local library.

The grab-and-go meals will be available for pickup at mobile food trucks parked outside six Orange County Library System branches in the area from June 1 through July 30.

Children 18 years of age and younger can pick up the premade lunches Monday through Friday during the week.

Sites will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

All lunches must be eaten off site due to COVID-19 health protocols. Food is free to all kids and no application is needed to qualify for the summer food program.

The lunches are provided through the USDA’s Summer BreakSpot program.

Participating libraries include:

  • Chickasaw Branch: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Fairview Shores Branch: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Hiawassee Branch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • South Creek Branch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • North Orange Branch: 12:45 – 1:45 p.m.
  • South Trail Branch: 1 – 2 p.m.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP