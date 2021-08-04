 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Public School employees, volunteers, visitors required to wear a mask

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Orange County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Jenkins announced a masking requirement for employees via YouTube video on Wednesday. Image: OCPS via YouTube


Orange County public school employees will be required to wear masks while inside district facilities and vehicles beginning Friday.

About 209,000 students are expected Tuesday for the first day of public school in Orange County.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are reaching all-time highs.

In a statement on Youtube, Superintendent Barbara Jenkins is “strongly encouraging” students to wear a mask at school. But under the governor’s recent executive order, she cannot mandate it.

She’s doing what she can, requiring the district’s 24,000 employees to wear a mask inside school facilities and vehicles and in the presence of others at work.

“All visitors entering buildings, including volunteers, vendors, parents and guardians will also be required to wear a mask,” she said. “This extra layer of mitigation will provide some protection to employees and students as we continue to monitor community trends.”

The requirement will be in place for 30 days.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP