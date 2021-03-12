Orange County Public, Charter and Private School Teachers And Staff Can Get Vaccinated at Five Pop-Up Clinics This Weekend
The Florida Department of Emergency Management will hold five pop-up vaccine clinics this weekend for all Orange County public, charter and private school employees.
Today, OCPS Food and Nutrition Services will be providing Spring Break Curbside Meals at select sites between 10a – 12p. Breakfast, lunch, snack, and supper will be served. There is a maximum of 4 students per car while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/L9mGq7pVUf
— ocpsnews (@OCPSnews) March 12, 2021
The clinics at Colonial High, East River High, Freedom High, Oak Ridge High and Ocoee High will run from 9 am until 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
All five sites will receive 500 of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine to distribute each day.
Appointment tickets will be handed out at the sites on a first-come, first-serve basis.
In a statement, OCPS says all employees regardless of age or job title are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with an OCPS ID and their state ID like a driver’s license.
The University of Central Florida continues to vaccinate its employees through March 17 at an on-campus vaccine site. All appointments are full and the site is not open to the public.
For your convenience, here are the addresses for the weekend pop-up clinics:
- Colonial High, 6100 Oleander Dr., Orlando FL 32807
- East River High, 650 East River Falcons Way, Orlando FL 32833
- Freedom High, 2500 W. Taft-Vineland Rd., Orlando FL 32837
- Oak Ridge High, 700 W. Oak Ridge Rd., Orlando FL 32809
- Ocoee High, 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Parkway, Ocoee FL 34761
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity