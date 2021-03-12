Orange County Public, Charter and Private School Teachers And Staff Can Get Vaccinated at Five Pop-Up Clinics This Weekend

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The Florida Department of Emergency Management will hold five pop-up vaccine clinics this weekend for all Orange County public, charter and private school employees.

The clinics at Colonial High, East River High, Freedom High, Oak Ridge High and Ocoee High will run from 9 am until 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

All five sites will receive 500 of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine to distribute each day.

Appointment tickets will be handed out at the sites on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In a statement, OCPS says all employees regardless of age or job title are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with an OCPS ID and their state ID like a driver’s license.

The University of Central Florida continues to vaccinate its employees through March 17 at an on-campus vaccine site. All appointments are full and the site is not open to the public.

For your convenience, here are the addresses for the weekend pop-up clinics: