Central Florida News


Orange County preps for (another) possible hurricane. Here’s what to know

by (WMFE)

Photo: Orange County Government TV


Orange County currently remains under a tropical storm warning and flood watch, with a possible tornado threat throughout the evening.

Nicole could bring anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of rain to Orange County, with some areas getting as much as 8 inches of rain.

Downed trees and power lines are possible as winds are expected to get up to 75 mph in some places.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says with this in mind, residents should head to shelters if they don’t feel equipped to weather the storm at home.

“Presently, we have two general population shelters that are open. One is at the South Econ Recreation Center located at the South Econ Community Park. And then we also have the West Orange Recreation Center that is open for general population.”

Demings says 26 people have already checked into the shelters. He says families should bring personal supplies like toiletries and blankets with them to the shelters.

Special needs accommodations are available by calling 311.

Orange County Public Schools Communications Director Scott Howat says today was an early dismissal day as per usual for local K-12 kids ahead of Nicole.

But he says there won’t be school in the district on Thursday or Friday this week.

“And while school and district facilities will remain closed on Friday, all 12-month employees will return to work in order to check out the school and any damage assessments to the schools.”

He says schools will not offer any extracurricular activities or extended day programs tonight.

All football playoff games have been rescheduled for Saturday, November 12th.

Pending a damage assessment that will be conducted on Friday, parents should plan on sending students back to school on Monday.


