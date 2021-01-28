 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Passes 100,000 Coronavirus Cases

Orange County has had over 100,000 coronavirus cases. Mayor Jerry Demings said the county passed that grim milestone on Tuesday. As of Thursday Orange County had reported 101,246 cases. 

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 937 people in Orange County. 

“That is an increase of 42 individuals who lost their lives since Monday, since Monday of this week, and here we are on Thursday. We live in a caring and a compassionate community, and our hearts remain heavy for those families and loved ones who have passed away,” said Demings.

More than 26,000 Florida residents have died from COVID-19 statewide. 

Orange County Health officer Raul Pino said in recent days there has been a decline in hospitalizations, ICU visits and patients on ventilators. He said the positivity rate is also “declining slowly.” 

“The data is all going in the right direction,” said Pino.

Orange County reopens vaccination sign-up portal

Orange County is reopening its online vaccination sign-up portal at 8 o’clock Friday morning. 

Demings encouraged residents 65 and older to pre-register on the Department of Health website.

The county will also have staff at community centers in Holden Heights, Pine Hills, East Orange and Taft to help people who don’t have internet access register for vaccinations. 

“Remember, this is for Florida residents only, and there are a limited number of appointments available, so most likely the portal will not be available for a long period of time,” said Demings. 

Some 17,862 Orange County residents have now completed a full course of two shots of the vaccine, and nearly 80,000 have received at least one shot of the vaccine.  

Pino said although vaccines are limited to Florida residents only, non-residents who have already received the first dose of the vaccine will be allowed to get the second dose. 


