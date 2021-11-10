 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County opens vaccination site for 5 to 11s at Barnett Park. Here’s what you need to know.

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


The two-dose Pfizer vaccine was approved for use in this age group just last week. 

Kids between the ages of 5 and 11 can get the two-dose Pfizer shot starting this weekend at Barnett Park in Orange County. 

The shots are available on Saturdays and Sundays between 9 am and 5 pm at the Marlin Room inside the administration building on site.

Pre-registration and appointments are required and a parent or guardian must stay with their child throughout the vaccination process. 

Appointments can be made online at PatientPortalFl.com.

Staff at the site will continue to offer vaccinations, boosters and testing at Barnett Park for adults on weekdays between 9 am and 5 pm.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News.

