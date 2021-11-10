Orange County opens vaccination site for 5 to 11s at Barnett Park. Here’s what you need to know.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine was approved for use in this age group just last week.

Kids between the ages of 5 and 11 can get the two-dose Pfizer shot starting this weekend at Barnett Park in Orange County.

The shots are available on Saturdays and Sundays between 9 am and 5 pm at the Marlin Room inside the administration building on site.

Pre-registration and appointments are required and a parent or guardian must stay with their child throughout the vaccination process.

Appointments can be made online at PatientPortalFl.com.

Staff at the site will continue to offer vaccinations, boosters and testing at Barnett Park for adults on weekdays between 9 am and 5 pm.