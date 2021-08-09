Orange County Opens New COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Sites

Orange County will open a third COVID-19 testing site at Clarcona Elementary School on Tuesday as coronavirus cases continue to surge in Central Florida.

3. Clarcona Elementary School (opening August 10): 3607 Damon Road More info: https://t.co/e9gE0InLvU pic.twitter.com/66qMznEZBj — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) August 9, 2021

The drive thru testing site will join other county testing sites at Barnett Park and the Econ Soccer Complex. It will be open 7 days a week, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Mayor Jerry Demings says some 3,000 people a day are currently tested in the county for the virus.

“The site will be drive thru only with rapid and PCR tests available. This new Apopka testing site will provide services to the northwest portion of Orange County.”

Orange County will also open a new vaccination site on Tuesday at Camping World Stadium that will replace a vaccination site at Barnett Park.

Demings says this drive thru site will operate 7 days a week, from 9 am until 5 pm.

“Both the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson will be offered. We want to make the vaccination opportunities more convenient by offering drive-thru services like the ones you saw at the Orange County Convention Center. That was a highly successful model for all of us.”

Florida set a new record for COVID cases last week, reporting 23,903 new cases in a single day.