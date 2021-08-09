 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Opens New COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Sites

Orange County will open a third COVID-19 testing site at Clarcona Elementary School on Tuesday as coronavirus cases continue to surge in Central Florida. 

The drive thru testing site will join other county testing sites at Barnett Park and the Econ Soccer Complex. It will be open 7 days a week, from 9 am to 5 pm. 

Mayor Jerry Demings says some 3,000 people a day are currently tested in the county for the virus.

“The site will be drive thru only with rapid and PCR tests available. This new Apopka testing site will provide services to the northwest portion of Orange County.”

Orange County will also open a new vaccination site on Tuesday at Camping World Stadium that will replace a vaccination site at Barnett Park. 

Demings says this drive thru site will operate 7 days a week, from 9 am until 5 pm. 

“Both the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson will be offered. We want to make the vaccination opportunities more convenient by offering drive-thru services like the ones you saw at the Orange County Convention Center. That was a highly successful model for all of us.”

Florida set a new record for COVID cases last week, reporting 23,903 new cases in a single day.


