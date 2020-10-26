 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Opens CARES Act Portal for Arts Organizations, Will Provide 5 Million in Grants

Photo: Anna Kolosyuk

Five arts organizations have already begun the application process.

Grants will be distributed through United Arts of Central Florida and can be used to cover costs of PPE, COVID testing and lost wages.

Director Brendan Lynch says the portal opened this morning at 9 a.m. He expects dozens of groups will apply.

“It is open to any nonprofit arts and cultural group that operates in Orange County, however. So we encourage all those to look at the application process, determine if they fit the criteria and then to apply. And there are multiple grants programs within the application.”

Demings says a new initiative called “Arts in the Parks” will also turn county parks into CDC-compliant performance spaces for performers and audiences to enjoy. 

“We’re very excited, however, to use our existing parks as a performance venue that our community’s talented artists can entertain the public once again. Of course these are outdoor venues so it lends itself fairly well to being able to offer these opportunities.”

According to United Arts, nearly 10,000 local arts events have been canceled and nearly 4,300 local arts jobs have disappeared, translating into 3.9 million dollars in lost wages. 

