Orange County Officials Warn Residents to Prepare for Hurricanes As Tropics Wake Up

by (WMFE)

Photo: Shashank Sahay


The hurricane season officially started on June 1. 

Meteorologists have predicted 13 to 20 named storms this hurricane season, with 6 to 10 hurricanes. Three to 5 of those hurricanes could become major hurricanes.

Orange County Fire Division Chief Lauraleigh Avery says families should have a hurricane readiness plan and disaster kit in place.

Avery says that the kit should include water, food and medication for 5 to 7 days for all people, babies and pets.

“Don’t forget their needs, their basic needs and also the medications that your pets might need.”

And Avery says residents can register for a spot in a special needs shelter now.

“In making your plan consider loved ones with special needs. Orange County has resources to assist and we recommend that people register well in advance of a storm by calling 311.”

Avery recommended people pack batteries, a flashlight, cash, insurance papers and a battery operated radio with them for the shelter too. 

Download the Florida Storms app, to get weather updates on your phone before and during a storm.


