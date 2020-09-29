 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Nonprofits Can Apply For CARES Act Funding

Image: Tracy O via flickr

Nonprofit organizations in Orange County struggling financially because of  the coronavirus pandemic, can apply for federal assistance.

Orange County nonprofits can now apply for up to$5,000 in federal CARES Act funding. The money can be used for computer software or software, cell phone or cell phone service, and protective equipment. Organizations must be located in Orange County and have served county residents since January 1st to be eligible. 

To apply, visit ocflCARES.org

Applications are due October 19 and payments are expected to be processed and mail at the end of November.


