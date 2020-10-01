 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Navigates The New Normal As Florida Reopens Amid Ongoing Pandemic

by (WMFE)
Photo: Orange County YouTube

Florida’s now in phase 3 of recovery from COVID-19, with bars, restaurants and businesses allowed to reopen.

The governor’s announcement last week, though, sent local authorities scrambling: figuring out how to interpret the order and keep mask ordinances in place while coronavirus cases continue, even as the state relaxes rules around the pandemic. 

Orange County mayor Jerry Demings says communication between the governor and local authorities needs to improve.

He joins the program to talk about the county’s approach- and the impact of the ongoing recession- including thousands of layoffs at Disney. 


