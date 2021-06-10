 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County Medical Director Dr. Pino Urges Families to Get Eligible Children Vaccinated

by (WMFE)

Photo: Patrick Jansen


Orange County Medical Director Dr. Raul Pino wants parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s as the number of hospitalizations rises in the below 18 age group. 

Pino says only about 12,000 kids in Orange County between the ages of 12 and 17 have been fully vaccinated. That’s out of a total of some 105,000 children in the area.

He says that’s concerning as COVID-related hospitalizations, and he suspects deaths, are rising in this younger demographic in the county.

“And again, although children and younger people tend to have much better health outcomes. It still does happen. Still, people of young age get hospitalized, people of young age still die from this. We have a few in our county.”

Pino says unvaccinated children in traditional brick-and-mortar classroom settings can pose a public health threat to the larger community.

“And it is important to understand that soon enough the school year is going to be here, many of them will go back to school into congregated settings. And it’s critically important that they are immunized to protect themselves, and to protect others, and to protect their teachers.”

Pino says in comparison, some 77 percent of the older population, ages 65 and up, in the county has gotten the COVID-19 shot.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

