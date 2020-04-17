Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings Announces Recovery Taskforce as Protesters Call on State to Reopen

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Protesters gathered outside a coronavirus briefing in downtown Orlando attended by Orange County leaders including Mayor Jerry Demings today calling for a stay-at-home order to be lifted.

Organizer Justin Harvey says the group wants two things: businesses to be reopened as soon as possible and healthy people to be allowed to go back to work.

The longer the state waits, the more Harvey says he’s worried about the long-term economic impact the shutdown will have on the region. He says his real estate business has already taken a hit and he lost a second job in retail.

“We’d like to see it reopened as soon as possible and we’d like to see it reopened as we were, completely normal.”

Even if a statewide stay-at-home order is lifted, Harvey says it doesn’t mean people who are at-risk shouldn’t be allowed to continue to self-isolate at home and practice social distancing.

“I understand making recommendations, I understand if people are immuno-compromised or elderly. Yes, maybe you should take the measures to isolate yourself.”

Protesters did not maintain six feet of distance or wear masks and gloves as they waved American flags and Trump 2020 signs outside the Orange County Administration building Friday.

Inside, Mayor Jerry Demings said protective measures put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus couldn’t be enforced at the rally unless the law was broken outright.

“We don’t have any orders specifically in place regarding the types of public assemblies where First Amendment rights are being discussed or exhibited. We want to have voluntary compliance.”

Demings said if they blocked traffic or jeopardized the life, health and safety of others, then deputies could act.

“It may be a bit debatable at this point whether they are truly doing that or not,” Demings said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina agreed that law enforcement couldn’t get in the way of someone’s right to protest.

“We have not got involved and made arrests unless there has been a danger to the public, unless there has been property damage, or significant disruption to major roadways due to traffic.”

“Until that happens you won’t see any enforcement action,” Mina said.

Demings announced an economic recovery task force at a bi-weekly coronavirus briefing. The taskforce will include fifty individuals from local industries like theme parks, hotels, and hospitals.

One sign says, “Stop the madness, save lives.” It appears this crowd does not believe in social distancing to do that. #COVID19 #reopenFL #WFTV @WFTV pic.twitter.com/AFv6hEShml — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) April 17, 2020

