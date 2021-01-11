Orange County Mayor Demings Says No Local Threat of Violence Expected Ahead of Inauguration

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says at this point the county isn’t expecting protests ahead of the inauguration or a potential second impeachment trial.

Demings says the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with intelligence experts to monitor any possible developments.

He says that could change hour by hour, but most known demonstrations are currently planned for some state capitol buildings and Washington, DC.

“As a former law enforcement officer, I can tell you that what the sheriff’s office and all of our federal, state and local law enforcement agencies will do-they will plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

Demings says contingency plans will assume there could be demonstrations here.

But he says law enforcement’s response will be based on the way events unfold.

“Their contingency plans will assume that there could be potential demonstrations here and whether or not they deploy those resources will be based upon what is actually happening in our community at the time.”

Demings said the county is prepared to expand vaccination efforts and comply with a possible nationwide face mask mandate when a Biden-Harris administration takes office.

Violence erupted on Capitol Hill last week ahead of Congress’ confirmation of President Joe Biden.