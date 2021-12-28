Orange County Library System will resume in-person events, classes next week with special Omicron health protocols in place

The Orange County Library System will welcome patrons back to the library for in-person events and expanded services next week.

Starting Monday, January 3rd, in-person classes and events will resume at all Orange County Library System locations.

Then, on January 9th, the Orlando Public Library and the Alafaya, South Creek, West Orlando, and North Orange branches will reopen on Sundays from 1 to 6 pm.

Spokeswoman Jenn Schock says the library has put several restrictions in place due to the highly infectious Omicron variant that is surging throughout the US.

“All of our messaging states that we are going to encourage people to stay home if they are sick and if they’ve been in close contact with anybody with COVID-19. And we’re also going to be putting registration and attendance limitations on the different events that we have.”

Schock says library administrators will continue to monitor the situation in order to make any changes to these plans.

“Our plan is still to go ahead with bringing in-person programs back on the third and to open up again at our locations that previously had Sunday hours and they’re going back to one to six.”

Schock says all patrons are encouraged to wear face masks, social distance and wash their hands.

