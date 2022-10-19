Orange County Library System waives all late fees on books, other items

Orange County Library System users will no longer accrue late fees for not returning items on time.

Drop off the books – we’ve dropped the fines! 📚 🧡 OCLS has eliminated all overdue fines, effective Sunday, October 16. We also canceled all existing overdue charges on library cardholder accounts! Learn more from Director/CEO Steve Powell: https://t.co/CNKXk62yhu pic.twitter.com/fze3clka3i — OCLS (@oclslibrary) October 17, 2022

The library system says it has also cleared all past overdue fees on patrons’ accounts.

CEO Steve Powell hopes this move will help make the library even more inclusive to all of its patrons.

“I mean, it’s important in an area especially where a lot of our underserved communities or marginalized communities have transportation challenges, multiple job challenges, kids check out materials and they can’t be responsible to get stuff back if their parents aren’t home. So it’s just overcoming a lot of barriers where we just want them to use our materials, bring it back and make it available for others in the community.”

Powell says OCLS is already in good company on this decision.

“Well, right now the Winter Park Library doesn’t charge overdue fines. Maitland doesn’t charge overdue fines and Osceola County would like to move in that direction. So hopefully this gives them some help. You know, the key is that we’re a huge urban area and the six largest libraries in the state of Florida now are fine-free.”

Read more about this and other changes, by following the library @oclslibrary.