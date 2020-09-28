Orange County Leaders Urge Businesses, Residents to Continue to Observe Health Precautions During Phase Three Reopening

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



After Gov. Ron DeSantis moved to a phase three reopening plan, Orange County leaders are warning businesses to keep health precautions in place as they could be liable if patrons get coronavirus.

A mask mandate is still in effect in Orange County, but businesses can now operate at full capacity under phase three.

Mayor Jerry Demings said owners should still continue to ask staff and patrons to wear face masks and social distance even if they continue to operate at reduced capacity.

“Laws or executive state orders do not necessarily need to be in place by the state to do what is inherently right and good for our neighbors. It’s simple: take precautions, protect our most vulnerable and your friends and family. We all depend on each other to keep our numbers low.”

Demings said establishments that decide to open at full occupancy should review their insurance policies to make sure they are covered in the event of an outbreak.

Orange County Health Director Dr. Raul Pino said they are investigating the possibility of multiple super spreader events in the area.

Pino said he wouldn’t be able to confirm the events until next Thursday at the earliest, but one involved more than 20 people at a gathering.

He recommended people continue to limit social events to ten or fewer participants and put safety protocols in place.

“It is important when you are hosting individuals at your house, your church, your community center to continue to have those measures in place. Moreso if the event is held indoors. So wash your hands, wear your mask, keep your distance and keep protecting people who are vulnerable and have preexisting conditions.”

Pino said it is too early to tell whether a phase three full reopening of the state has led to an increase in cases. He said that could take another two to three weeks.

Moving into Phase 3 & what it means for @OrangeCoFL: @OCFLMayor:

1) Our Facial Coverings Executive Order is still in effect, as this helps prevents the spread of COVID-19.

2) Local, state & nation are still under Public Health State of Emergency for COVID19. (continued) — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) September 28, 2020

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.