Orange County Leaders Respond to Gov. DeSantis’ Legislation Aimed at “Violent Protests”

DeSantis introduced the legislation called the “Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act” in Polk County today.

The legislation would introduce new penalties for “violent protests.”

Demings, a former Orlando Police chief, said the county would support law enforcement.

“We certainly are going to support the men and women who are in law enforcement as they have to go out and do their job to ensure the constitutional rights of everyone else.”

But he said he didn’t want the law, if passed, to infringe on local government’s ability to respond to developing civil unrest.

“We have to have the ability to make decisions in the best interests of our citizens real time as we are viewing that.”

The proposed legislation would make it a third degree felony to obstruct roadways or destroy or tackle monuments as part of protests.

Today I announced bold legislation that creates new criminal offenses and increases penalties for those who target law enforcement and participate in violent or disorderly assemblies. We will always stand with our men and women in uniform who keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/ITl5GmmrZJ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 21, 2020

The announcement comes during a busy campaign season for President Donald Trump in Florida who has described himself as the “law and order” candidate.

