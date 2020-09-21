 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Leaders Respond to Gov. DeSantis’ Legislation Aimed at “Violent Protests”

by (WMFE)

Claire Elise holds a painting of George Floyd. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

DeSantis introduced the legislation called the “Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act” in Polk County today.

The legislation would introduce new penalties for “violent protests.”

Demings, a former Orlando Police chief, said the county would support law enforcement.

“We certainly are going to support the men and women who are in law enforcement as they have to go out and do their job to ensure the constitutional rights of everyone else.”

But he said he didn’t want the law, if passed, to infringe on local government’s ability to respond to developing civil unrest.

“We have to have the ability to make decisions in the best interests of our citizens real time as we are viewing that.”

The proposed legislation would make it a third degree felony to obstruct roadways or destroy or tackle monuments as part of protests.

The announcement comes during a busy campaign season for President Donald Trump in Florida who has described himself as the “law and order” candidate.

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP