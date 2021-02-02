 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Leaders Open Time Capsule from 1995, Items Will Be Archived By Orange County Regional History Center

Photo: Danielle Prieur

Current and former Orange County leaders opened a time capsule today that had been buried at what was then the construction site of the Orange County Courthouse in 1995. 

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and former Orange County Mayor Linda Chapin opened the giant silver metal tube signed by Courthouse employees.

Chapin spoke about what she remembered from that time more than 25 years ago. 

“The Convention Center, we were talking about doubling the size of the Convention Center. My goodness some subjects never die. And Glenda and I were trying to figure out how to get light rail to the airport. I’m sorry that we left some tasks unfinished.”

Demings and Chapin explored the contents of capsule with the help of Orange County Regional History Center’s Pamela Schwartz.

Inside were photographs of school children, letters from jail inmates, and old clippings from the Orlando Sentinel and Orlando Weekly.

“Well, this one looks like it might be from an inmate at the Orange County Jail. I hope he’s not still there after 25 years. That’s a short-term stay. And other artifacts from that time.”

Schwartz says museum staff will continue to research the capsule’s contents.

The capsule. Photo: Orange County Government

 

Contents of the capsule. Photo: Orange County Government

A sheriff’s badge from the 90s. Photo: Orange County Government


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

