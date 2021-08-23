Orange County Leaders Hopeful FDA Approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Shot Will Boost Vaccination Rate

The news comes as the county reports a 20 percent 14-day rolling positivity rate.

The full approval comes after the FDA granted emergency authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last December.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says he gets emails every day from residents who say they’re hesitant to get the shot due to a lack of scientific research.

Demings says this full FDA review in favor of the shot should change that.

“And so I’m encouraged by it. If you were one of the people who were sitting on the fence because of that. You should be getting off the fence at this point and getting vaccinated.”

But Demings warns that there will always be a contingent of people, despite ample science to back it up, who will try to sabotage vaccinations.

“No matter what we do I believe that there’s a group of individuals that regardless of what the experts will say: their purpose is to create confusion and conflict.”

About 60 percent of all eligible people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.