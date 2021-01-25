Orange County Leaders Encourage Residents to Attend Job Fair, Get Vaccinated As Soon As Possible

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Orange County residents who have been furloughed or laid off can meet employers looking to fill vacancies at their companies at the Mayor’s Job Fair on Wednesday.

Mayor Demings says a number of industries will be represented.

“Over 50 Central Florida companies will be there. And they are looking to hire employees in the fields of healthcare, transportation, customer service, education, construction and more.”

Demings says the event is free to all job seekers. Professional dress is required along with face masks, social distancing and temperature checks.

Children are not allowed to attend the event.

Orange County Health Director Raul Pino says he’s encouraging residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible as the coronavirus continues to mutate to not only help the economy but improve health outcomes.

Pino says so far, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines continue to be effective against current COVID-19 variants.

But the longer the pandemic continues, the more likely it is the virus will mutate. Then, he says, vaccine effectiveness becomes harder to predict.

“The vaccine is effective. It is effective right now as far as we know with those variants. And waiting could include the fact that the virus could become resistant to some of those variants in the future. But so far, we have been lucky that that’s not the case.”

Pino says so far the Orange County Convention Center vaccine site has not run out of second doses of either vaccine.

He says the county is considering vaccinating seniors and frontline workers at unused retail spaces, as Seminole County has done at an old Sears building.