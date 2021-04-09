Orange County Launches its Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Program With Site at Barber Park Opening Monday

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Orange County is launching its mobile COVID-19 vaccination program for people in underserved communities. The first site in the mobile COVID-19 vaccination program will open at Barber Park on Monday.

Appointments open now starting Monday at Barber Park: https://t.co/eWg5KzYO8Y https://t.co/cD4Su3JM29 — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings (@OCFLMayor) April 8, 2021



Residents 16 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine Monday through Friday at the site. Up to 1,000 doses will be available each day.

Mayor Jerry Demings says anyone getting inoculated must provide proof of full- or part-time Florida residency.

“Appointments are available and preferred between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm. However, there are limited walkups available between the hours of 5 pm and 7 pm if you are unable to get an appointment.”

Demings says additional sites will be announced as more vaccine supply becomes available.

“And these mobile sites will be the first time Orange County has had full control of the location and the vaccine allocation.”

The county announced it will close the vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center at the end of May.