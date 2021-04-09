 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Launches its Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Program With Site at Barber Park Opening Monday

Orange County is launching its mobile COVID-19 vaccination program for people in underserved communities. The first site in the mobile COVID-19 vaccination program will open at Barber Park on Monday. 


Residents 16 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine Monday through Friday at the site. Up to 1,000 doses will be available each day.

Mayor Jerry Demings says anyone getting inoculated must provide proof of full- or part-time Florida residency. 

“Appointments are available and preferred between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm. However, there are limited walkups available between the hours of 5 pm and 7 pm if you are unable to get an appointment.”

Demings says additional sites will be announced as more vaccine supply becomes available. 

“And these mobile sites will be the first time Orange County has had full control of the location and the vaccine allocation.”

The county announced it will close the vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center at the end of May. 


