 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Jail Inmate Dies of COVID-19

by (WMFE)

Photo: Marek Studzinski


An Orange County Jail inmate has died from COVID-19. 

Mayor Jerry Demings says the 66 year old man passed away from the virus today. 

Demings says the man was booked into the jail on August 12th and by August 13th he was demonstrating symptoms of COVID.

“So we believe that at the point he was arrested by law enforcement, he was already positive and booked into our jail.”

Demings says the man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment where he eventually succumbed to his illness. 

He says this is the first COVID death linked to the jail, but he says it may not be the last as cases of the virus continue to rise in the surrounding community.

“Individuals who are booked into our jail come from the community, in which all of us live, and so we know that it was just a matter of time before we had someone that was in our care and custody, that one would test positive and two that would likely die of the disease.”

The county currently has a 70 percent vaccination rate, but reported an additional 191 deaths since last week. The ages range from 29 to 100 years old, with a median age of 71.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP