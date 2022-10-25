 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County invests $7.5 million into Central Florida arts scene

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


Arts organizations in Central Florida got a $7.5 million dollar boost Tuesday from a local tax on tourism. 

Thirty four arts organizations in Central Florida have been approved to receive grants totaling some $7.5 million dollars from the Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs Office. 

Director Terry Olson says supporting the arts is really an investment back into the community. 

“The estimated attendance from these 34 projects is about $1.5 million. About 371,000 tourists will be part of that. It’s obviously increasing the awareness of our place as a cultural destination.”

Olson says the total economic impact of these different arts and cultural programs could be $75 million dollars. 

“Economic impact based on the Americans for the Arts economic impact calculator, based on specifically our community, is $75 million, which is a 21:1 return on the investment that we’re investing today.”

The grants are funded by the tourist development tax or TDT, which is collected on hotel stays and other short-term rentals in the area.

TDT collections in August were the highest they’ve been for any August on record, raking in $23.4 million dollars.

For more arts-related stories, tune into Spotlight hosted by Nicole Darden Creston every Thursday on 90.7 WMFE FM.

Spotlight: Every day is Halloween at AEO Studios Creature Workshop


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP