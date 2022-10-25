Orange County invests $7.5 million into Central Florida arts scene
Arts organizations in Central Florida got a $7.5 million dollar boost Tuesday from a local tax on tourism.
Thirty four arts organizations in Central Florida have been approved to receive grants totaling some $7.5 million dollars from the Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs Office.
Director Terry Olson says supporting the arts is really an investment back into the community.
“The estimated attendance from these 34 projects is about $1.5 million. About 371,000 tourists will be part of that. It’s obviously increasing the awareness of our place as a cultural destination.”
Olson says the total economic impact of these different arts and cultural programs could be $75 million dollars.
“Economic impact based on the Americans for the Arts economic impact calculator, based on specifically our community, is $75 million, which is a 21:1 return on the investment that we’re investing today.”
The grants are funded by the tourist development tax or TDT, which is collected on hotel stays and other short-term rentals in the area.
TDT collections in August were the highest they’ve been for any August on record, raking in $23.4 million dollars.
