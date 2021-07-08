 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County Health Department Says People, Pets Should Avoid Lake Anderson Due to Blue-Green Algae Bloom

by (WMFE)

Photo: Kojirou Sasaki


Residents and tourists to the Orlando area should avoid swimming, water skiing or boating on Lake Anderson during the algae bloom.

Anyone who comes in contact with water from the lake should wash their skin and clothing with soap and water immediately. 

Pets should also be kept far from the lake. 

Under no circumstance should people or animals drink from the lake or eat food prepared with water from the lake. Boiling the water does not rid it of toxins.

People can safely eat fish caught on the lake as long as the cuts are washed thoroughly, gutted and cooked well, but raw shellfish should be avoided. 

Symptoms of potential exposure to the toxin include breathing problems, vomiting and nausea and diarrhea, and eye and throat irritation.

Anyone with suspected exposure and symptoms should contact the Florida Poison Information Center immediately. That number is 1-800-222-1222. 

To report an algae bloom, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at 1-800-636-0511.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

