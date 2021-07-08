Orange County Health Department Says People, Pets Should Avoid Lake Anderson Due to Blue-Green Algae Bloom

Residents and tourists to the Orlando area should avoid swimming, water skiing or boating on Lake Anderson during the algae bloom.

🚨Health Alert 🚨

We issued a Health Alert for the presence of blue-green algal toxins in Lake Anderson in @OrangeCoFL based on a water sample. Public & pets should use caution in/around the lake. DO NOT drink, swim, wade or use personal watercraft where a bloom is visible. pic.twitter.com/SHxiBsrG4M — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) July 8, 2021

Anyone who comes in contact with water from the lake should wash their skin and clothing with soap and water immediately.

Pets should also be kept far from the lake.

Under no circumstance should people or animals drink from the lake or eat food prepared with water from the lake. Boiling the water does not rid it of toxins.

People can safely eat fish caught on the lake as long as the cuts are washed thoroughly, gutted and cooked well, but raw shellfish should be avoided.

Symptoms of potential exposure to the toxin include breathing problems, vomiting and nausea and diarrhea, and eye and throat irritation.

Anyone with suspected exposure and symptoms should contact the Florida Poison Information Center immediately. That number is 1-800-222-1222.

To report an algae bloom, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at 1-800-636-0511.