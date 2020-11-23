 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Health Department: Rethink Whether You’ll Attend An In-Person Thanksgiving Gathering This Year

The Orange County Health Department is recommending certain residents avoid attending an in-person Thanksgiving gathering this year.

Epidemiology Program Manager Alvina Chu says that list includes people who have tested positive for coronavirus, have symptoms of the virus or are waiting on a COVID-19 test result. 

Chu says anyone who has come in contact with someone who is a known positive COVID-19 case should avoid seeing family and friends in-person for the recommended two weeks.

“And so the recommendation is after you have a known exposure, please self-quarantine at home for 14 days.”

Chu says she strongly encourages a stay-at-home holiday for people with an underlying health condition that would put them at high-risk for more serious complications of the disease.

“And unfortunately if you are one of those groups that is at an increased risk for illness. So if you have a known underlying health condition. Please, I know it’s hard, but if you could, please don’t attend an in-person gathering because you may put yourself at risk.”

Chu says residents should keep their Thanksgiving family gatherings virtual this year, as cases continue to surge in Florida ahead of the holiday. 

She says if that’s not possible, in-person gatherings should be kept outdoors and people should try to keep their masks on unless they’re eating or drinking. 

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

