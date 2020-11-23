Orange County Health Department: Rethink Whether You’ll Attend An In-Person Thanksgiving Gathering This Year

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The Orange County Health Department is recommending certain residents avoid attending an in-person Thanksgiving gathering this year.

Epidemiology Program Manager Alvina Chu says that list includes people who have tested positive for coronavirus, have symptoms of the virus or are waiting on a COVID-19 test result.

Chu says anyone who has come in contact with someone who is a known positive COVID-19 case should avoid seeing family and friends in-person for the recommended two weeks.

“And so the recommendation is after you have a known exposure, please self-quarantine at home for 14 days.”

Chu says she strongly encourages a stay-at-home holiday for people with an underlying health condition that would put them at high-risk for more serious complications of the disease.

“And unfortunately if you are one of those groups that is at an increased risk for illness. So if you have a known underlying health condition. Please, I know it’s hard, but if you could, please don’t attend an in-person gathering because you may put yourself at risk.”

Chu says residents should keep their Thanksgiving family gatherings virtual this year, as cases continue to surge in Florida ahead of the holiday.

She says if that’s not possible, in-person gatherings should be kept outdoors and people should try to keep their masks on unless they’re eating or drinking.

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.