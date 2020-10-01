 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Health Department Confirms Several Super Spreader Events

by (WMFE)

Photo: Zera Li

Those events include a large surprise party. 

Epidemiologist Alvina Chu says the party involved more than 13 families, all of which had at least one individual in attendance get sick with coronavirus. 

Chu said these individuals then passed the virus onto other people in their family, including children who had stayed home that night.

She recommends trying a safer alternative. 

“So, the less risky types of events would be things where, virtual would probably we’d say be the least risky, where you gather together and maybe have like a virtual communal dinner. I’m thinking about the holidays coming up, there’s several holidays that we’re in right now.”

Chu says other gatherings that include shared buffet-style food, and loud shouting or singing in close range to others have also led to coronavirus outbreaks in the county. 

“But all of these are generally unmasked and we’re usually really close together and I know everyone wants to be with their loved ones close together, but when you’re planning these types of events we’d like to emphasize that you maintain the things that we continuously emphasize to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus which is still here.”

Chu said those safety protocols include wearing a face mask, practicing good handwashing and maintaining social distancing.

