 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Bought The Equipment Needed to Store Hundreds of Thousands of Doses of a Coronavirus Vaccine

by (WMFE)

Photo: Orange County

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Orange County is gearing up to distribute the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine if it is approved by the FDA. 


Mayor Jerry Demings said the county is waiting on guidance from the state on how the vaccines will be distributed. 

But in anticipation of that, Demings said they’ve purchased the gear needed to store the vaccine. 

“We have purchased a refrigerator, freezer, and an ultra cold freezer to store approximately 150,000 doses of the vaccine.”

Demings said they paid 67,000 dollars for all three units. He said the vaccine needs to be kept cold in order to remain effective.

Public Safety Director Danny Banks cautioned residents that even once the county gets the vaccines, it could take some time to vaccinate the entire population.

“Even at a rate of say even 10,000 vaccinations per day, it’s going to take some time to administer those vaccinations to our entire population.”

Banks said the first vaccines will go to healthcare workers and first responders and then possibly those living and working in senior living facilities. 

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP