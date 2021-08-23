Orange County Extends COVID-19 Vaccines, Testing at Four Sites Through September 30

The decision comes as the county reports a 20 percent 14-day rolling positivity rate.

COVID-19 testing at Clarcona Elementary, Econ Soccer Complex and Barnett Park and testing and vaccines at Camping World Stadium will now run through September 30th.

All four sites are open from 9 am until 5 pm seven days a week, unless high demand or bad weather shut down the sites earlier in the day.

Residents must remain in their cars throughout the testing and vaccination process.

Although there is no criteria to get tested, people must be at least 12 years old and up to get the Pfizer shot and must have a parent or guardian with them on site.

Orange County leaders say about 66 percent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.