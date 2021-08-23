 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County Extends COVID-19 Vaccines, Testing at Four Sites Through September 30

Photo: Rex Pickar


The decision comes as the county reports a 20 percent 14-day rolling positivity rate. 

COVID-19 testing at Clarcona Elementary, Econ Soccer Complex and Barnett Park and testing and vaccines at Camping World Stadium will now run through September 30th. 

All four sites are open from 9 am until 5 pm seven days a week, unless high demand or bad weather shut down the sites earlier in the day. 

Residents must remain in their cars throughout the testing and vaccination process. 

Although there is no criteria to get tested, people must be at least 12 years old and up to get the Pfizer shot and must have a parent or guardian with them on site.

Orange County leaders say about 66 percent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

