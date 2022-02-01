 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County extends COVID-19 testing, vaccines at county-run sites through the end of February

Photo: Pixabay


Orange County’s drive thru COVID-19 test and vaccination sites will remain open through the end of the month as hospitalizations continue to be high. To make an appointment, visit PatientPortalFl.com.

Orange County will keep its drive thru COVID-19 test and vaccination sites open through February 28th as daily hospitalizations remain in the hundreds.

AdventHealth alone says some 790 people are hospitalized with COVID at its seven hospitals in the Central Florida area. 130 of these patients are in the ICU. 

The three county-run sites at Barnett Park, Econ Soccer Complex and the South Orange Youth Sports Complex will be open from 9 am until 5 pm, 7 days a week. 

Both COVID-19 tests and shots are available at Barnett Park, while Econ Soccer Complex and the South Orange Youth Sports Complex are testing only.

Kids between the ages of 5 and 11 can get their COVID shot from 9 am until 4 pm on Saturdays and Sundays at Barnett Park. 

Appointments are not required, but strongly recommended at all the sites. 


