Orange County extends COVID-19 testing, vaccines at county-run sites through the end of February

Free COVID-19 testing sites are open this week in Orange County from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. These are drive-through sites, no walk-ups.

✔️Barnett Park

✔️Econ Soccer Complex

✔️S. Orange Youth Sports Complex

Orange County will keep its drive thru COVID-19 test and vaccination sites open through February 28th as daily hospitalizations remain in the hundreds.

AdventHealth alone says some 790 people are hospitalized with COVID at its seven hospitals in the Central Florida area. 130 of these patients are in the ICU.

The three county-run sites at Barnett Park, Econ Soccer Complex and the South Orange Youth Sports Complex will be open from 9 am until 5 pm, 7 days a week.

Both COVID-19 tests and shots are available at Barnett Park, while Econ Soccer Complex and the South Orange Youth Sports Complex are testing only.

Kids between the ages of 5 and 11 can get their COVID shot from 9 am until 4 pm on Saturdays and Sundays at Barnett Park.

Appointments are not required, but strongly recommended at all the sites.