 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Expands COVID-19 Testing at Barnett Park Site

by (WMFE)

Photo: Mufid Majnun


Orange County has expanded COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park through August 31st as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the area. 

Orange County officials reported an 11.2 percent rolling 14-day positivity rate, more than double what it was three weeks ago.

The county reported some 2,051 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday alone. One hundred percent of those new cases are in unvaccinated people. 

Both residents and non-residents can get tested for free at the site from 9 am until 5 pm, 7 days a week now through August 31st.

No appointment is needed, but pre-registration is required. Both the molecular PCR and rapid antigen tests are available. 

Mayor Jerry Demings recommends unvaccinated and vaccinated residents wear face masks to protect themselves from the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP