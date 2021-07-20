Orange County Expands COVID-19 Testing at Barnett Park Site

Orange County has expanded COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park through August 31st as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the area.

🦠 Orange County Government Health Services Department has extended free COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park through August 31, 2021! Residents can select either Molecular PCR or Rapid Antigen. More info: https://t.co/UPo9d7hraW, #1 on the testing map. pic.twitter.com/efnZE9YpG6 — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) July 19, 2021

Orange County officials reported an 11.2 percent rolling 14-day positivity rate, more than double what it was three weeks ago.

The county reported some 2,051 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday alone. One hundred percent of those new cases are in unvaccinated people.

Both residents and non-residents can get tested for free at the site from 9 am until 5 pm, 7 days a week now through August 31st.

No appointment is needed, but pre-registration is required. Both the molecular PCR and rapid antigen tests are available.

Mayor Jerry Demings recommends unvaccinated and vaccinated residents wear face masks to protect themselves from the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.