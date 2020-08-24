 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Eviction Diversion Program Portal Opens Tuesday Morning, Funds are Limited

by (WMFE)

Photo: Tom Rumble

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Orange County’s eviction diversion program begins tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. for anyone facing imminent eviction due to coronavirus-related loss of income. 

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the application process is a first-come, first ready process. 

Demings recommends gathering all supporting documents before the portal opens at 9 a.m.

“By that we mean whoever completes their application and submits it with all supportive documents in a timely manner will stand a better chance of being included on the list of eligible applicants.”

Demings said that includes an Orange County resident proof of ID, copy of the lease agreement, two bank statements, and proof of COVID-19-related hardship. 

“It’s important to get the application in as quickly as possible. We ask our members of the public to remember there are limited funds available and that is why we want residents and landlords to be ready when the portal opens.”

The program could serve anywhere from 5,000 to 8,000 renters.

For more information or to apply, click on the link.

Orange County Eviction Diversion Program Begins Tuesday, Application Open to Renters and Landlords

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP