 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Disbands COVID Strike Teams

by (WMFE)

Still from a video produced by Orange County: Orange County "Strike Teams: A Behind-the-Scenes Look". Orange TV

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Orange County has disbanded the strike teams it was sending out to businesses to make sure they were in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. 

The county says the decision is in response to Governor DeSantis’s executive order suspending local government mandates. DeSantis signed the order on Monday. 

The five teams of three people each included a code compliance officer, a health department representative and a county fire marshal office representative. 

The county says the strike teams visited 6,685 businesses between July 2020 and May this year, handing out face masks, hand sanitizers and signage. 

Mayor Jerry Demings paid tribute to their work this morning. He said the strike teams achieved a 99% compliance rate. 

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP