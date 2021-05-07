Orange County Disbands COVID Strike Teams

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Orange County has disbanded the strike teams it was sending out to businesses to make sure they were in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.

The county says the decision is in response to Governor DeSantis’s executive order suspending local government mandates. DeSantis signed the order on Monday.

The five teams of three people each included a code compliance officer, a health department representative and a county fire marshal office representative.

The county says the strike teams visited 6,685 businesses between July 2020 and May this year, handing out face masks, hand sanitizers and signage.

Mayor Jerry Demings paid tribute to their work this morning. He said the strike teams achieved a 99% compliance rate.