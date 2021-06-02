 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County Department of Health, Orange County Public Schools To Roll Out Rapid COVID-19 Testing In Schools Next Year

Photo: Tim Mossholder


The Orange County Department of Health has received additional funding from the state that will be used to set up rapid COVID-19 testing in schools next year.


Medical Director Dr. Raul Pino says the department received the 32 million dollars from the state to be used for lab and epidemiological surveillance along with rapid testing. 

Pino says he’s working to devise a plan for testing symptomatic students and teachers which might include the purchase of rapid testing machines for schools.

He says he’s also advocating for placing medical staff in each school that could conduct and read those tests. 

“Locate health department employees in the schools for at least this coming year of some clinical background maybe nurses, LPNs, or medical assistants that would be able to help the schools to control future outbreaks.”

Pino says the testing will help control outbreaks and limit the spread of COVID-19 in students under age 12 that can’t get the vaccine yet. 

“So the idea beyond the whole amount is to really expedite results, control outbreaks and limit the spread of the disease in the next year.”

Pino recommends students between the ages of 12 and 18 get the shot as soon as possible so they’re inoculated going into the next school year. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

