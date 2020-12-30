Orange County Department of Health Issues Rabies Alert
A rabies alert has been issued for Delaney Park in Orlando and surrounding neighborhoods in Orange County after an otter tested positive for the disease.
The alert will remain in effect the next 60 days for the area around Ferncreek Ave and the 408, I-4, Holden Ave, and Conway Rd boundaries of the county.
Residents should be aware that wild animals can carry rabies. Contact with racoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes should be avoided.
Domestic animals like cats and dogs should be vaccinated against rabies to avoid infection.
Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal should seek immediate medical attention and report the injury to the Department of Health.
Treatment should be started as soon after exposure as possible.
Here are some more tips to keep you and your family safe:
- Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.
- Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property.
- If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Orange County Animal Services at (407) 836-3111.
- Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.
- Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.
- Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.
- Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.
- Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.
- Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.
- Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the DOH-Orange at (407) 858-1420.
