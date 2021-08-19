 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Department of Health Falling Behind In Issuing Quarantine Notices to OCPS Families

The Orange County Department of Health says a COVID surge at Orange County Public Schools is causing contact tracers to fall behind in issuing quarantine notices to parents.

The Health Department’s Dr. Raul Pino says the delay in issuing quarantine notices is being caused by a surge in cases and a shortage of contact tracers. 

Pino says the lag time for a parent to receive a notice differs on a case-by-case basis.

“Yes, we are not being able right now to get to everyone. Does it increase the risk of transmission happening? Possibly, if that person was infected.”

OCPS’ Scott Howat says even if families aren’t receiving an email from the department, they are being contacted when there’s possible exposure by the school.

“We’re communicating immediately with the families. They may not get the official quarantine notice, but we’re letting families know that we were aware of a positive case.”

The district has already reported more than 1,000 cases and quarantines among students and teachers since the first day of school on August 10th.


