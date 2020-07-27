Orange County Coronavirus Data “Pointing In The Right Direction”- Dr. Raul Pino

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Orange County’s coronavirus numbers are starting to trend in the right direction, according to the county’s health officer.

Orange County has had 27,393 cases, the most of any county in Central Florida.

Still, Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said the recovery rate has improved, from the “high 60s” last week to 79%. He said hospitalizations are trending down for the first time since late May, and the positivity rate is also declining.

“We are pleased to see that our data is starting to trend in the right direction, and the support of our community is paying off,” said Pino.

“This is not the time to relax in any way, even though there are some positive signs in the data,” he warned.

Pino said one data point that lags behind the others is the death rate. 174 people have died from COVID-19 in Orange County.

Outbreaks at three long term care facilities

Pino said the department of health was monitoring cases at three assisted living facilities.

He said residents and staff at the three facilities have tested positive and some have been hospitalized.

“Since we came to you on Thursday last week, we have 19 deaths for COVID-19. Five of those were in assisted living facilities, and of course our prayers and thoughts are with the families who are experiencing these terrible situations.”

Four residents have died at Ocoee Health Center, where 66 residents and 30 staff fell ill with COVID-19.

The two other facilities are Guardian Care in Orlando, where 34 staff and 40 residents tested positive and one resident has died; and Terra Vista in Orlando where 26 staff and 33 residents have COVID-19 and one resident has died.

Opening bars would be “a difficult situation”, says Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says it’s going to be difficult to re-open bars at the moment.

The secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Halsey Beshears, said he planned to discuss reopening with bar and brewery owners this week.

Dyer said the challenge is maintaining social distancing and mask wearing in a bar.

“So it’s an extremely difficult situation. If bars are going to be open, I think there needs to be some strict monitoring. We need to be able to hold the owners accountable.”

Pino said coronavirus numbers in the county are starting to trend down partly because of the mask mandate going into effect one month ago.

“So, we are having gains,” said Pino.

“I don’t think it’s now the time to lose those gains.”