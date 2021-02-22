Orange County Convention Center Vaccine Appointments Book Up Within Two Hours

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Appointments for coronavirus vaccines at the Orange County Convention Center filled up within two hours of the online portal going live this morning.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has reached capacity for the COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the @OCCC. 8,600 appointments were booked by 10:58 a.m.

The Orange County Department of Health says all 8,600 appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine were booked up by 10:58 Monday morning.

People can sign up to get alerts about the portal reopening by texting OCFLCOVID to 888777. Vaccines at the site are only available to people 65 and older who are residents of Florida and have an appointment.

Orange County announced a federally operated vaccine site will open in the county on March 3rd at Valencia College. The FEMA-led site will distribute 2,000 doses a day from 7 am until 7 pm daily on site.

Two mobile satellite sites will each distribute an additional 500 doses a day to underserved communities in Orlando.

Here’s how to register for vaccines at the OCCC site.